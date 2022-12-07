Podcast: What to Expect From Rest of Cardinals' Season
The Arizona Cardinals are off their bye week and look to finish the season strong after a dismal 4-8 start.
With just five games left, making the postseason isn't an impossible feat, but the odds are still stacked against Arizona. The Cardinals have just a 20% chance even if they win out their remaining schedule according to FiveThirtyEight.
The bye week would have also presented a great time to fire Kliff Kingsbury, but the organization stood strong and now will likely carry him through the end of the season. Kingsbury's job status remains as questioned as ever, and the final end of the year can make or break his position heading into 2023.
All Cardinals' Donnie Druin and Richie Bradshaw returned to the mic to discuss the latest happenings around the Arizona Cardinals.
