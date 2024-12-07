Cardinals vs Seahawks = Must-Win?
ARIZONA -- It's nearly time for the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks to fight for the NFC West lead at State Farm Stadium.
The Cardinals approached their bye week on a four-game winning streak - and have dropped their last two games, dropping the division lead in the process.
The Seahawks certainly weren't complaining, as their three-game winning streak included a win over Arizona.
With little time left in the year, is Sunday's meeting between the Seahawks and Cardinals must-win?
We break it down:
Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon says his team learned a lot from their first meeting vs Seattle two weeks ago:
“They learned a lot from just the game, not just the scheme in what they like to do and the players, but we kind of start from scratch on Monday. Even though we played them two weeks ago, you go through your normal process of game planning and studying and knowing the opponent and all that. We have probably a little bit better understanding (of) the players, of what they try to do schematically versus us and then who you're going against too. It's a ‘we better learn from it.’”
The Cardinals, with a win, would tie Seattle at 7-6 atop the division but would have the tie-breaker with a 3-1 division record. A Seahawks victory would give Seattle a two-game advantage over the Cardinals with four games left on the regular season.
Kickoff between the two sides is at 2:05 PM on Sunday in Glendale.