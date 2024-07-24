All Cardinals

Highlights From Cardinals First Training Camp Practice

The Arizona Cardinals are back on the turf at State Farm Stadium.

Donnie Druin

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Kyzir White (7) during training camp at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on July 28, 2023.
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Kyzir White (7) during training camp at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on July 28, 2023. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY
GLENDALE -- The Arizona Cardinals returned to State Farm Stadium for Day 1 of training camp, and the energy couldn't be higher.

"We're all healthy and ready to go," said head coach Jonathan Gannon, who enters his second season in charge.

He confirmed all players were set to participate ahead of their first camp session.

Arizona went 4-13 last season but believe they've added enough pieces to compete in 2024.

But - enough for filler stuff. You're here for training camp action.

Five minutes of what we were allowed to film:

First Day of Cardinals Training Camp

Arizona will have its first open practice on Wednesday, July 24.

Among topics discussed by Gannon prior to practice was the thought of momentum - is it real?

“It’s something I’m always interested in [and] why we did a deep dive on that is a good question. You guys talk about it all the time. 'The momentum of the game shifted on that play or that series' and I always thought to myself, ‘Is that real?” asked Gannon.

The Cardinals - whether it's real or not - hope to continue building on what's been a strong stretch since the return of Kyler Murray halfway through last season.

