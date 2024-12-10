Podcast: Cardinals Handed Reality Check
ARIZONA -- When the Arizona Cardinals needed a win most, they were handed a reality check.
Hope was instilled throughout the Valley after the Cardinals' bye week, when Arizona was leading the NFC West with a 6-4 record.
After two straight losses, the Cardinals absolutely needed a win against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 14 to keep playoff hopes alive while also keeping the fan base engaged.
That didn't happen.
Now, the Cardinals have very little chances of winning a division they once controlled.
"Disappointing loss. We didn’t play our best ball there. I have to find some answers to get us going a little bit because we haven't played great here the last couple weeks, so that falls on me," said Jonathan Gannon after the loss.
"We have to go back to the drawing board tomorrow, get these things corrected, put them in better positions and we have to win a game. I thought we spotted them a lot of points there, but then we battled back. I appreciate their effort. That was good. We battled back there, had a couple chances to even cut the lead a little more, but ultimately didn't get it done.
"So give them credit and I have to do a better job. ... I have to look at it. That’s on me because we were rolling, (we) hit the BYE and we haven't gotten it rolling quite yet. I'm sure we’ll stick to our process, but we have to tweak some things. I have to tweak some things.”