Podcast: Cardinals Have Win-Win With No. 3 Pick
The Arizona Cardinals have the No. 3 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and there's a few different directions on how they can navigate being at the top of the draft.
Alabama edge prospect Will Anderson can reach the quarterback with the best of the best, while Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter is a game wrecker in the defensive interior. Arizona may also opt to trade down, depending on which quarterbacks are taken with the prior No. 1 and No. 2 picks.
However the board shakes out for the Cardinals, it appears the organization is set for a win-win with new general manager Monti Ossenfort.
In the first of many draft episodes of the All Cardinals podcast, Donnie Druin and Andrew Harbaugh go through a few different draft scenarios and how Arizona can approach them:
