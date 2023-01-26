The Arizona Cardinals have two strong choices to take at the top of the draft with a possibility of trading down, too. All Cardinals' Donnie Druin and Andrew Harbaugh discuss how either Jalen Carter or Will Anderson is a great move to turn things around in the desert.

The Arizona Cardinals have the No. 3 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and there's a few different directions on how they can navigate being at the top of the draft.

Alabama edge prospect Will Anderson can reach the quarterback with the best of the best, while Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter is a game wrecker in the defensive interior. Arizona may also opt to trade down, depending on which quarterbacks are taken with the prior No. 1 and No. 2 picks.

However the board shakes out for the Cardinals, it appears the organization is set for a win-win with new general manager Monti Ossenfort.

In the first of many draft episodes of the All Cardinals podcast, Donnie Druin and Andrew Harbaugh go through a few different draft scenarios and how Arizona can approach them:

Arizona Cardinals Top Stories

Larry Fitzgerald Gives Glowing Endorsement for Dan Quinn

Bleacher Report Says Cardinals Aren't Close to Postseason Next Year

Ranking Each Team's Best Fit for Next Head Coach

NFL Insider Believes Cardinals Will Get Day 2 Pick for DeAndre Hopkins

Rapoport: There's No Place for Sean Payton

Three Former Cardinals Crack List of Best, Worst Free Agent Signings