Podcast: Reacting to Cardinals Preseason Loss to Colts
ARIZONA -- The dust has settled on the Arizona Cardinals' preseason loss to the Indianapolis Colts, and now the team puts their focus/effort into their preseason finale against the Denver Broncos.
While the team assembles their plan, the Cardinals on SI podcast went live on YouTube this weekend to react to what we saw against the Indianapolis Colts - both good and bad.
Come for the analysis, stay for the poor attempts at jokes:
The Cardinals committed 11 penalties, something that simply can't happen during a regular season game.
“I think it’s pretty self-explanatory. One of our modes of play is our brain and we didn’t use it tonight,” Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon said via Arizona Sports' Tyler Drake after the game. “That falls strictly on me.
“I thought we were ready to play physically, violence was on display, good effort and finish, but I just told them we’re not going to beat anybody making those kinds of mistakes and you can’t self-destruct and we did on all three phases. That falls on me and the coaches. We gotta get it cleaned up fast.”
The Cardinals did see Clayton Tune hold on to his lead in the QB2 battle behind Kyler Murray, though neither he nor Desmond Ridder looked extremely on point against the Colts.
