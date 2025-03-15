Ranking Top 3 Cardinals Free Agency Moves
Believe it or not, the Arizona Cardinals have been quite busy in free agency, although it feels like it’s been an underwhelming period. I’m right there with you in that sentiment, but when we look at the moves made with a wider scope, we have to credit Monti Ossenfort and this front office for their work.
AZ has brought in seven outside free agents and re-sign seven of their own. The players that were brought in could all see significant playing time, and at least a couple of them should be full-time starters. There’s also a handful of re-signing that I share that same opinion with.
Below, I have my top three signings in order for the Cardinals, including outside free agents and re-signing. After that, I will mention a couple of honorable mentions, as I do think a lot of great moves were made.
1 —— Josh Sweat
Was there ever a question what was going to be the number one free agency move the Cardinals made? There weren’t a ton of splash names for the team to bring in and excite the fan base; Josh Sweat was one of the few who could, and they brought them in.
Sweat became a household name in Philadelphia over the last several seasons, as one of their most productive pass rushers. Not many across the nation are aware of Sweat, and that’s fine because he’s a player who keeps a low profile and does his job… And he does it well.
There’s no question that the sax will see an uptick in production with Sweat’s presence on the field. It’s also incredibly exciting to reunite him with Jonathan Gannon, who was his defensive coordinator in his two best seasons.
This was a move that always needed to happen and the Cardinals made it happen.
2 —— Dalvin Tomlinson
It really felt like signing Tomlinson turned around the perspective that we had for everything that was being done in free agency for the Cardinals. And to be fair, it’s completely understandable why.
Tomlinson has been one of the steadiest interior defenders since entering the league in 2017. He’s had success wherever he’s gone and doesn’t appear to be slowing down even as he begins entering his 30s.
Considering the need the Cardinals had for interior defensive line help, Tomlinson was a slam dunk. What made it an even better signing was knowing that he is a stout run defender who can take on blocks — which is by far the most important thing that Arizona needed from the position.
Sacks are important, but AZ needed run defense; they got it with Tomlinson.
3 —— Evan Brown
I feel like Brown is going to be one of those signings that we look back on and have a lot more respect for at the end of the season.
Brown was a quality starter for Arizona last season and started every game of the year. Considering the moving parts that Arizona saw across the offensive line all season, I felt like this was a necessary move.
I’m very happy that the Cardinals re-sign Brown to a two year deal. Having him in Paris Johnson locking up the left side of the line will do wonders for an offense that continues to grow.
Honorable mentions:
Jacoby Brissett — What I like most about this move is bringing in a veteran quarterback with a lot of starting experience. Kyler Murray needs someone to push him, and Brissett can be that guy.
Baron Browning — Although the Cardinals didn’t get the production they might’ve hoped for when they traded for browning at the deadline, he still showed some potential to grow. Bringing him back for this rotation was a smart decision that I think could pay off.
LJ Collier — This is another under the radar re-signing for me that may not have a huge impact statistically, but feels like a smart decision. Collier won’t be a sack artist for this team, but he’s perfect to rotate in for this group. I think they nailed this.