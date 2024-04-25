Chargers Land Explosive OT in New Mock Draft by Peter Schrager
Heading into tonight's NFL Draft, the Los Angeles Chargers are armed with the No. 5 pick to bring in a very talented young player. Los Angeles has been speculated to draft either an offensive lineman or wide receiver with this pick, although they have also been talked about possibly moving down as well.
As the draft has gotten closer, it has seemed that the Bolts may end up keeping the pick. In a new mock draft by Peter Schrager of NFL.com, the Chargers grab offensive lineman JC Latham out of the University of Alabama.
“I look forward to a fun game of chicken here with any of the J.J. McCarthy-interested teams, specifically Minnesota, as I don’t see L.A. trading the pick within the division to Denver or Las Vegas. Could the Chargers pass on the mockosphere's typical OT1 (Joe Alt) and two hyped wideouts (Malik Nabers and Rome Odunze) for Latham? Yes. The tackle is 340 pounds and a total fit for Jim Harbaugh -- not to mention, GM Joe Hortiz presumably wouldn't mind adding an Alabama product, having come up under Ozzie Newsome in Baltimore. Harbaugh doesn’t care about your draft board. He never has.”
Latham would fill many holes for the Bolts, giving them a day-one starter along their offensive front. He was dominant while at Alabama and had expert coaching from former head coach Nick Saban.
New Bolts head coach Jim Harbaugh loves to build out his teams from the trenches and he would do just that with this pick. Latham could slot in and protect quarterback Justin Herbert fairly well, helping to make the Chargers offense run smoother. The team has plenty of options with this pick but getting someone like Latham here should be seen as a home run.
