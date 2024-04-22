Chargers Met With Highly-Skilled Linebacker for Pre-Draft Visit

.@AppState_FB LB Andrew Parker recorded a team high 114 tackles 2023. 10'4 broad, 38.5" vertical, 6.90 3-cone + 4.26 shuttle at Pro Day.



Met scouts from #Titans, #Chargers, #49ers, #Eagles, #Browns. #Saints local day.@AndrewParkerII on @TheDraftNetwork:https://t.co/edJ50Tmj3b