Chargers Met With Highly-Skilled Linebacker for Pre-Draft Visit
The Los Angeles Chargers have been doing their due diligence as the NFL Draft approaches later this week. While they hold the 5th overall pick in the first round, they also own eight other picks throughout the weekend.
The team has been meeting with multiple prospects leading up to the draft, giving themselves more information on each player. They recently met with linebacker Andrew Parker out of Appalachian State University
Parker posted 114 tackles this past season, with six being for loss. He also added two sacks to his stat line. The App State product is a solid tackler and hardly allows opponents to get by when he gets his hands on them.
He is a good against the run, something that new head coach Jim Harbaugh loves from his linebackers. However, Parker likely isn't suited to be a sideline-to-sideline style of linebacker in the NFL which could ultimately hurt where he lands in the draft.
The Bolts could be a nice spot for Parker, even if he provides them with more depth. They need more bodies along their linebacking core, making him a decent option in the middle to late parts of the draft.
More Chargers: Chargers News: NFL Insider Predicts Which Position LA Will Prioritize With Top Draft Pick