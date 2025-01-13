Analyst delivers stern warning about Chargers' Ezekiel Elliott
The Los Angeles Chargers signed running back Ezekiel Elliott to their practice squad just before the NFL playoffs, but Elliott never actually got a chance to participate in any live game action.
Elliott's time with the Chargers may have been very short lived, as Los Angeles was eliminated from the Wild Card Round, and the former Dallas Cowboys star is slated to hit free agency.
The 29-year-old is obviously a big name, but he isn't remotely close to the player he was during his peak years, and Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox has listed him among the free agents that teams should absolutely avoid this offseason.
"Elliott made sense for the Chargers, who had used a committee backfield and seen both J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards battle injuries during the season," Knox wrote. "Elliott should not be viewed as a high-end contributor in 2025 free agency."
Is there a chance the Chargers bring Elliott back for next season? It doesn't seem all that likely.
The Ohio State product rushed for just 226 yards and three touchdowns while averaging a paltry 3.1 yards per carry in 15 games with the Cowboys this year before being released just before the end of the regular season.
The last time Elliott had a truly noticeable campaign was back in 2021, when he registered 1,002 yards and 10 scores on 4.2 yards per attempt. He hasn't logged four yards per tote since.
Los Angeles would be better off exploring younger, more efficient options in free agency or the NFL Draft. It seems hard to imagine the Bolts doubling down on Zeke for 2025.
