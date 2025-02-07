Antonio Gates takes his rightful place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame
When creating a Mount Rushmore of the greatest Los Angeles Chargers of all time, the list can't be complete with tight end Antonio Gates.
Thursday night at the NFL Honors, Gates was officially cemented as a member of the 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame class.
The selection rights the wrong of Gates not earning first-ballot honors last year. Gates spent 16 seasons with the Chargers, two of those seasons being after the move to Los Angeles.
RELATED: Chargers given serious warning about team's top cut candidate
During those 16 seasons, Gates earned eight Pro Bowl selections, three All-Pro selections, and earned honors to be a part of the All 2000s Team.
Now, Gates' career has been strong enough for him to take his rightful place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers have surprisingly good odds to land Rams star Cooper Kupp
What are current betting odds for Los Angeles Chargers trading for Myles Garrett?
NFL draft analyst has Chargers getting help from a Bronco in April's first round
Chargers predicted to steal star WR away from AFC rival
Chargers waste zero time replacing 'big loss' to Jim Harbaugh's staff
In latest mock draft, Chargers pick Michigan player Jim Harbaugh once called 'a gift from the football gods'