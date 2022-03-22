Chargers Betting Odds For 2022 Season Following First Wave of Free Agency
To begin the offseason, the Chargers held the third-most cap space in the NFL. Now a week into free agency, general manager Tom Telesco has assembled a crop of key additions that figure to elevate the Chargers' squad from where they finished just a season ago.
Players featuring the likes of pass-rusher Khalil Mack and cornerback J.C. Jackson headline the Chargers' offseason additions. But they've also brought in a few under-the-radar players to slot in along the interior spots of the defensive line, including Sebastian Joseph-Day and Austin Johnson.
With the Chargers and their divisional opponents in the AFC West all making pivotal moves over the last week to improve their rosters, how has that changed the way the oddsmakers see the 2022 season playing itself out?
Here's a look at the Chargers' betting odds for the 2022 season.
*Betting odds are courtesy of SI Sportsbook
AFC West: Division Winner
- Chiefs (+125)
- Chargers (+275)
- Broncos (+275)
- Raiders (+700)
AFC: Conference Winner
- Bills (+350)
- Chiefs (+400)
- Broncos (+800)
- Chargers (+850)
- Browns (+900)
Super Bowl LVII Winner
- Bills (+675)
- Buccaneers (+700)
- Chiefs (+825)
- Rams (+1000)
- Packers (+1050)
- Chargers (+1400)
- Broncos (+1400)
- 49ers (+1450)
- Cowboys (+1500)
- Browns (+1700)
Regular Season MVP
- Patrick Mahomes (+700)
- Josh Allen (+700)
- Tom Brady (+750)
- Aaron Rodgers (+800)
- Justin Herbert (+1100)
Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick and Charger Report on Twitter @NickCothrel & @ChargerReport for more Chargers coverage.