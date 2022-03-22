Skip to main content

Chargers Betting Odds For 2022 Season Following First Wave of Free Agency

Where do the Chargers' betting odds for the 2022 season sit among the rest of the NFL?

To begin the offseason, the Chargers held the third-most cap space in the NFL. Now a week into free agency, general manager Tom Telesco has assembled a crop of key additions that figure to elevate the Chargers' squad from where they finished just a season ago.

Players featuring the likes of pass-rusher Khalil Mack and cornerback J.C. Jackson headline the Chargers' offseason additions. But they've also brought in a few under-the-radar players to slot in along the interior spots of the defensive line, including Sebastian Joseph-Day and Austin Johnson.

With the Chargers and their divisional opponents in the AFC West all making pivotal moves over the last week to improve their rosters, how has that changed the way the oddsmakers see the 2022 season playing itself out?

Here's a look at the Chargers' betting odds for the 2022 season.

*Betting odds are courtesy of SI Sportsbook

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Nov 28, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) passes the ball in the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

AFC West: Division Winner

  • Chiefs (+125)
  • Chargers (+275)
  • Broncos (+275)
  • Raiders (+700)

AFC: Conference Winner

  • Bills (+350)
  • Chiefs (+400)
  • Broncos (+800)
  • Chargers (+850)
  • Browns (+900)

Super Bowl LVII Winner

  • Bills (+675)
  • Buccaneers (+700)
  • Chiefs (+825)
  • Rams (+1000)
  • Packers (+1050)
  • Chargers (+1400)
  • Broncos (+1400)
  • 49ers (+1450)
  • Cowboys (+1500)
  • Browns (+1700)

Regular Season MVP

  • Patrick Mahomes (+700)
  • Josh Allen (+700)
  • Tom Brady (+750)
  • Aaron Rodgers (+800)
  • Justin Herbert (+1100)

More from Charger Report

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick and Charger Report on Twitter @NickCothrel & @ChargerReport for more Chargers coverage.

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers

Dec 26, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Sony Michel (25) runs the ball against the Minnesota Vikings during the third quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

Examining RB Sony Michel's Fit With the Chargers

By Connor O'Brien4 hours ago
Mar 1, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Los Angeles Chargers general manager Tom Telesco during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Los Angeles Chargers Free Agent News Tracker

By Nicholas Cothrel21 hours ago
Jan 16, 2021; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers punter JK Scott (6) warms up before game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chargers Special Teams Unit Continues to Take Shape, Adding Punter JK Scott

By Nicholas Cothrel21 hours ago
Dec 5, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Kyzir White (44) celebrates the tackle for loss during the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
News

LB Kyzir White Remains Unsigned as Week 2 of Free Agency Begins

By Nicholas Cothrel22 hours ago
Nov 4, 2018; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers general manager Tom Telesco attends the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chargers NFL Draft Needs After Phase One of Free Agency

By Nicholas CothrelMar 21, 2022
Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) runs after a catch against the Georgia Bulldogs in the second half during the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chargers 2022 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Post-Free Agency, Phase One

By Nicholas CothrelMar 21, 2022
Sep 26, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Seattle Seahawks tight end Gerald Everett (81) celebrates a touchdown scored by running back Chris Carson (not pictured) during the second quarter against Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chargers, TE Gerald Everett Agree to Two-Year Deal

By Nicholas CothrelMar 20, 2022
Nov 11, 2018; Oakland, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers general manager Tom Telesco looks on before a game against the Oakland Raiders at Oakland Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

How the Chargers' Early Moves in Free Agency Have Positioned Them to Navigate the Rest of the Offseason

By Nicholas CothrelMar 19, 2022