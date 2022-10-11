Chargers vs. Broncos Betting Odds: Week 6 Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under

After two straight road games, the Chargers will return to SoFi Stadium in Week 6 where they'll host the Broncos on Monday Night Football.

The Chargers dropped two of the first three games to open up the season, but have bounced back in recent weeks, winning the last two contests.

For the Broncos, it's been an early season of struggles as they sit with a 1-4 record, including losses in the last two weeks.

Here's a look at the opening betting lines ahead of Week 6:

Chargers vs. Broncos Betting Odds

Point spread: Chargers -4.5

Chargers -4.5 Moneyline : Chargers (-225), Broncos (+188)

: Chargers (-225), Broncos (+188) Over/under: 45.5 points

The point spread sits in favor of the Chargers by 4.5 points. Across the Chargers' five games this season, they've covered the spread three times.

As for the point total, it's slated for 45.5 points. The Chargers have scored over 30 points in each of the last two weeks and average 24 points per per game this season. Meanwhile, scoring hasn't come easy for the Broncos as they rank 31st in scoring, averaging 15 points per game.

Kickoff for the Chargers vs. Broncos Week 6 contest is slated for Monday, Oct. 17 at 5:15 p.m. PT at SoFi Stadium.

