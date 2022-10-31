Chargers at Falcons Betting Odds: Week 9 Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under

After having a week to rest up following their bye, the Chargers will hit the road and head to Atlanta to face a Falcons team who's won two of its last three games.

The Chargers rattled off a three-game win streak throughout the month of October until it was snapped in Week 7 when they fell to the Seahawks by a lopsided score.

Here's a look at the opening betting lines ahead of Week 9:

Chargers at Falcons Betting Odds

Point spread: Chargers -2.5

Chargers -2.5 Moneyline : Chargers (-163), Falcons (+138)

: Chargers (-163), Falcons (+138) Over/under: 48.5 points

The Chargers are favored by 2.5 points over the Falcons in Week 9. In the Chargers' last four games, they've covered the spread just one time.

The point total sits at 48.5 points between the two teams. Now eight weeks of games in the books, the Chargers have averaged 23.4 points per game and the Seahawks have averaged 26.3 points.

Kickoff for the Chargers at Falcons Week 9 contest is slated for Sunday, Nov. 6 at 10:00 a.m. PT at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

