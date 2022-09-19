Skip to main content

Chargers vs. Jaguars Betting Odds: Week 3 Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under

Here's a look at the betting odds ahead of the Chargers' Week 3 matchup against the Jaguars.

After falling to the Chiefs and moving to 1-1 record following Thursday Night Football, the Chargers will have 10 days to prepare for the Jaguars by the time they square off in Week 3.

The extra time not only will enhance the Chargers' game preparation, but it will allow the team to heal up. Keenan Allen and Donald Parham Jr. each missed the game with hamstring injuries, while Justin Herbert suffered a fracture to his rib cartilage, Corey Linsley is dealing with a knee injury and Trey Pipkins has a lateral foot sprain. It was a brutal game for the team's health on Thursday night in Kansas City to say the least.

Here's a look at the opening betting lines ahead of Week 3:

Chargers vs. Jaguars Betting Odds

  • Point spread: Chargers -7 (-110)
  • Moneyline: Chargers (-333), Jaguars (+260)
  • Over/under: 47.5

*All betting odds are courtesy of Sports Illustrated Sportsbook.

The point spread sits in favor of the Chargers by 7 points, a fairly large variation in how the oddsmakers see these two teams stacking up.

The point total is set at 47.5 points, nearly a touchdown less than the Chargers' over/under from last week when they played in Kansas City. In Week 2, both the Chargers and Jaguars put up 24 points.

These betting odds appear to be of the belief that Herbert is able to play in Week 3. If the fracture to his rib cartilage prevents him from being able to suit up, these lines will presumably see a significant shift.

Kickoff for this matchup is slated for Sunday, Sept. 25 at 1:05 p.m. PT at SoFi Stadium.

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.

