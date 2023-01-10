Chargers at Jaguars Betting Odds: Wild Card Round Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under

Here's a look at the betting odds ahead of the Chargers' Wild Card game against the Jaguars.

Playoff week is here, as the Chargers and Jaguars prepare to square off for the Wild Card Round, marking their second meeting this season.

Both teams enter the playoffs after heating up down the final stretch. The Chargers rode a four-game winning streak en route to clinching the top Wild Card seed entering the regular season finale.

As for the Jaguars, they picked up five of their last six games, including a win-and-get-in Week 18 matchup against the Titans to be crowned AFC South champions.

Here's a look at the betting lines ahead of Wild Card weekend:

Chargers at Jaguars Betting Odds

Point spread: Chargers -1 (-105)

Chargers -1 (-105) Moneyline : Chargers (-115), Jaguars (-105)

: Chargers (-115), Jaguars (-105) Over/under: 47.5 points (-110)

*All betting odds are courtesy of Sports Illustrated Sportsbook.

The Chargers currently sit as 1-point favorites over the Jaguars in what is the smallest point spread of Wild Card weekend.

The game's point total is set at 47.5 points, the second-highest of all the playoffs games this week. The Jaguars have averaged 24 points per game this season, while the Chargers average 23 points per game.

Kickoff for the Chargers at Jaguars Wild Card Round matchup is set for Saturday, Jan. 14 at 5:15 p.m. PT at TIAA Bank Field.

