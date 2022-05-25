Chargers' Justin Herbert, Brandon Staley Sit Among Betting Favorites For MVP, Coach of the Year Awards

What are the betting odds for Justin Herbert and Brandon Staley to win MVP and Coach of the Year?

Rosters around the NFL have taken shape, making it more clear what each team will look like when the 2022 season gets underway.

As things relate to the Chargers, expectations surrounding the team are held to arguably the highest regard in over a decade. General manager Tom Telesco and coach Brandon Staley embraced their inner-aggressiveness this offseason, landing a handful of top players via the trade market and free agency.

Last season, the Chargers were on the cusp of reaching the playoffs, falling short during the final week of the regular season with the contest going into overtime.

Nov 28, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) passes the ball in the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Nonetheless, quarterback Justin Herbert was brilliant in his second NFL season, tossing over 5,000 yards and 38 touchdowns. He went on to finish second in passing yards and third in touchdowns, earning a Pro Bowl nod.

With the additions the Chargers made this offseason, paired with Herbert and their nucleus of Derwin James, Joey Bosa and others already in place, the oddsmakers see the team poised for big things in 2022.

Herbert is currently the betting favorite to win MVP (+550), and Staley holds the second-highest odds to win Coach of the Year (+1400), according to the odds at Bet Online.

Oct 17, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley walks down the sideline during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Here's the top five favorites for each end-of-season award.

Highest odds for 2022 MVP

Justin Herbert (+550) Josh Allen (+600) Patrick Mahomes (+900) Joe Burrow (+1100) Aaron Rodgers (+1400)

Highest odds for 2022 Coach of the Year

Sean McDermott (+1000) Brandon Staley (+1400) Josh McDaniels (+1400) Dan Campbell (+1400) Nathaniel Hackett (+1600)

More from Charger Report

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.