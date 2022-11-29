Chargers at Raiders Betting Odds: Week 13 Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under

The Chargers enter Week 13 coming off a come-from-behind win in the final seconds of regulation to defeat the Cardinals. In the week ahead, they'll hit the road for the second time in two weeks and travel to Las Vegas where the Chargers will face an AFC West division rival in the Raiders.

The Chargers came out on top in their season opener matchup, beating the Raiders 24-19. But a lot has changed for both teams since then. Injuries have largely impacted the Chargers, and after a rough start to the season for Las Vegas, they appear to have found some rhythm of late, winning their last two contests.

Here's a look at the betting lines ahead of Week 13:

Chargers at Raiders Betting Odds

Point spread: Chargers -2

Chargers -2 Moneyline : Chargers (-125), Raiders (+105)

: Chargers (-125), Raiders (+105) Over/under: 51 points

The Chargers enter this week's matchup favored by two points over the Raiders, a fairly close line in which the oddsmakers see this game coming down to one possession.

The point total is slated at 51 points, the third highest over/under line among the games this week. The Raiders have averaged 24 points per game this season, while the Chargers have averaged 23 points per game.

Kickoff for the Chargers at Raiders Week 13 contest is set for Sunday, Dec. 4 at 1:25 p.m. PT at Allegiant Stadium.

