Broncos vs. Chargers final prediction and betting odds for Week 16
The Los Angeles Chargers are looking to get back in the win column this week after dropping their last two games. It'll be a big test, as they'll play host to the Denver Broncos on Thursday night. The Broncos are on a hot streak of their own, winning their last four games and overtaking second place in the AFC West from the Chargers.
The Chargers (8-6) and Broncos (9-5) are both likely headed to the playoffs, but this game is important in terms of AFC seeding purposes. The Broncos and Chargers are the sixth and seventh seeds, respectively, heading into this matchup.
During their first meeting in Week 6, the Chargers came away with a 23-16 victory in Denver. Justin Herbert passed for 237 yards and one touchdown, while J.K. Dobbins rushed for 96 yards and another score. Funny enough, the Chargers' leading receiver on the day was Simi Fehoko, with two catches for 44 yards.
The Chargers won't have Dobbins (knee) or Fehoko (elbow) but they still employ Ladd McConkey, who's been on a tear all season.
Broncos' rookie phenom Bo Nix has put up a Rookie of the Year campaign, throwing for 2,972 yards with 20 touchdowns to 11 interceptions. Courtland Sutton has been his main target, as he's accounted for 878 yards and six touchdowns. That Broncos defense has also played very well as of late, led by star cornerback Patrick Surtain II.
These AFC West matchups are always a close call, but with the Chargers' at home and likely upset at the way they performed on Sunday, Jim Harbaugh will have his squad ready to bounce back.
Prediction: Chargers 31, Broncos 24
Broncos vs. Chargers game odds
Spread: -3 LAC
O/U: 41.5
ML: -150 LAC
According to ESPN BET.
Broncos vs. Chargers injury updates
Justin Herbert will play through an injury with a new brace, while Denzel Perryman attempts to make his return.
Broncos vs. Chargers channel, start time, streaming
Network: TNF on Prime Video
App: Prime Video app, 8:15 p.m. ET
Play-by-play: Al Michaels
Analyst: Kirk Herbstreit
Sideline: Kaylee Hartung
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call1-800-GAMBLER.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Justin Herbert hit with backhanded compliment by former NFL QB
Why Justin Herbert will experiment with new brace on injured ankle
Chargers' Jim Harbaugh provides health update going into Week 16
Chargers have 31 teams kicking themselves for missing this draft steal
Comical viral tweet about the Chargers failing Justin Herbert
Chargers release hilarious Pro Bowl campaign ad for rising star