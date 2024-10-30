Cameron Dicker’s incredible costume steals the show at heartwarming Halloween event
Los Angeles Chargers kicker Cameron Dicker stole the show at the Chargers’ Halloween party by dressing up as none other than Edna “E” Mode from The Incredibles.
Known for her bold, dramatic style and iconic catchphrases, Edna Mode is the eccentric designer who outfits Mr. Incredible and Elastigirl with those sleek superhero costumes, and Dicker absolutely nailed it. With his impeccable costume and Edna’s signature bob, Dicker looked “incredibly” close to the fictional designer herself!
But this wasn’t just a Halloween bash; it was for a fantastic cause. The Chargers hosted the event at the Bolt, inviting children from the Pediatric Cancer Research Foundation and Walk With Sally, an L.A.-based nonprofit that provides mentorship for kids who have lost a parent or sibling to cancer.
Chargers players went all out, dressing up as fan-favorite characters and bringing smiles to the kids in attendance. This Halloween, the Chargers weren’t just heroes on the field, they turned into superheroes for a group of kids who needed a little extra joy, and Dicker led the way with flair and fun, Edna Mode-style.
