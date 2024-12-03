Chad Johnson campaigns for Chargers rookie Ladd McConkey
It's only been 12 games, but Los Angeles Chargers rookie receiver Ladd McConkey already looks like the real deal. The Georgia product is up to 58 catches for 815 yards and four touchdowns in his rookie year so far, cementing himself every game that he can be this offense's main option.
He proved once again why he's one of the league's best rookie pass catchers, notching his third 100+ yard game on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons. McConkey had nine catches for 117 yards before leaving the game early with a knee injury.
His performance caught the eye of one former NFL receiver in Chad Johnson.
Being Johnson's favorite receiver is certainly something. The six-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro member knows a thing or two about good receivers, so McConkey being on his radar is a major sign of kudos.
