Charger Report

Chad Johnson campaigns for Chargers rookie Ladd McConkey

It seems that McConkey has a new number one fan.

Andrew Parsaud

Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

It's only been 12 games, but Los Angeles Chargers rookie receiver Ladd McConkey already looks like the real deal. The Georgia product is up to 58 catches for 815 yards and four touchdowns in his rookie year so far, cementing himself every game that he can be this offense's main option.

He proved once again why he's one of the league's best rookie pass catchers, notching his third 100+ yard game on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons. McConkey had nine catches for 117 yards before leaving the game early with a knee injury.

His performance caught the eye of one former NFL receiver in Chad Johnson.

Being Johnson's favorite receiver is certainly something. The six-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro member knows a thing or two about good receivers, so McConkey being on his radar is a major sign of kudos.

Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Chargers rookie Ladd McConkey suffers injury vs. Falcons

Chargers injury news immediately after win over Falcons

Jim Harbaugh looks like prophet after new Chargers player's big day

Chargers rookie was so good vs. Falcons NFL sent him a drug test

Why Chargers made lineup change with Derwin James vs. Falcons

Published
Andrew Parsaud
ANDREW PARSAUD

Andrew Parsaud is currently attending Penn State, where he is studying digital journalism and media. He is an avid follower of the major New York sports teams.

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Latest News