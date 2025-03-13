Former Chargers 1st-round pick traded to Cowboys during free agency
A former Los Angeles Chargers first-round pick has gone from the cutting board to getting traded as free agency starts.
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, linebacker Kenneth Murray got traded from the Tennessee Titans to the Dallas Cowboys this week at the mere cost of a late-round pick swap.
The 23rd pick by the Chargers in the 2020 NFL draft, Murray was a cut candidate who struggled over 14 games with the Titans last season. A $10.1 million 2025 cap hit had him as a firm cut candidate.
Murray’s career didn’t flash warning signs at first. He was a PFWA All-Rookie Team member with the Chargers but regressed from there, prompting the team to decline his fifth-year option.
Rather than sticking it out with Murray, the Titans elected to ship him away, sending him to a Dallas team that could use the depth.
Meanwhile, for the Chargers, one of their own free-agent linebackers left for the Texans, but they fought off other teams to keep another and brought back veteran Denzel Perryman.
