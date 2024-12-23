Chargers 2025 NFL draft order update entering Week 17
While Los Angeles Chargers fans undoubtedly focus on the AFC playoff standings, it’s always interesting to step back and take a look at the upcoming NFL draft order, too.
This is especially the case when the new regime seemed to hit on every single one of its draft picks last year. The tandem of Jim Harbaugh and new general manager Joe Hortiz at the controls has accelerated this “soft rebuild” into a special season where the team has remained in the race.
Think, not just stellar free-agency additions like Teair Tart and Poona Ford, but draft picks like Joe Alt, Ladd McConkey, Tarheeb Still, Cam Hart and on and on.
For a quick refresher, here’s a look at the upcoming draft order and where the Chargers stand while they battle for a wild card spot in the playoffs.
2025 NFL draft order update, Week 17
1. New York Giants (2-13)
2. New England (3-12)
3. Jacksonville (3-12)
4. Tennessee (3-12)
5. Cleveland (3-12)
6. Las Vegas (3-12)
7. Carolina (4-11)
8. New York Jets (4-11)
9. Chicago (4-11)
10. New Orleans (5-9)
11. San Francisco (6-9)
12. Miami (7-8)
13. Indianapolis (7-8)
14. Cincinnati (7-8)
15. Dallas (7-8)
16. Arizona (7-8)
17. Seattle (8-7)
18. Tampa Bay (8-7)
19. Atlanta (8-7)
20. Los Angeles Chargers (9-6)
21. Houston (9-6)
22. Denver (9-6)
23. Los Angeles Rams (9-6)
24. Washington (10-5)
25. Pittsburgh (10-5)
26. Baltimore (10-5)
27. Green Bay (10-4)
28. Philadelphia (12-3)
29. Buffalo (12-3)
30. Minnesota (13-2)
31. Detroit (13-2)
32. Kansas City (14-1)
