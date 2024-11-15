Chargers think about life after Khalil Mack in 2025 NFL draft projections
When it comes to 2025 NFL mock drafts for the Los Angeles Chargers, the projections are all over the place.
Some mocks love the idea of giving Justin Herbert some more help, which makes sense given the erratic play of his weapons and roster issues at spots like tight end.
But others prefer to add blue-chip prospects to the defense as key names like Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa continue to climb in age and are carryovers from the last regime.
A new mock draft from Bleacher Report does the latter by having them target Texas A&M edge Nic Scourton: “Nic Scourton is one of the most unique talents in this year's class. At 6'4", 280 pounds he's built like an old school 3-4 defensive end, but he has routinely played outside linebacker at both Purdue and Texas A&M.”
Mack is 33 years old and a free agent after the season, so the projection makes plenty of sense. One would assume the team wants him back, of course, but thinking about the long-term future with high draft picks is a must.
Given the state of the AFC passing games and the presence of Patrick Mahomes in the division, there is really no such thing as too many quality pass-rushers for Jesse Minter's defense.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Tuli Tuipulotu keeps prepping Chargers for life after Mack, Bosa
Khalil Mack injury update: Latest news on Los Angeles Chargers star for Week 11
Chargers' Jim Harbaugh makes stunning admission to Pat McAfee
Chargers could get some key reinforcements for Week 11 vs. Bengals