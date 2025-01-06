Chargers 2025 opponents list could make for favorable schedule
The Los Angeles Chargers open the NFL playoff bracket with a road encounter against the Houston Texans.
Looking ahead, though, provides an interesting perspective on the future of the Jim Harbaugh era now that the Chargers’ list of opponents is finalized for 2025.
Now that things have settled, it turns out that the Chargers get nine matchups against this year’s playoff teams.
And here’s the kicker on that: Only two of those matchups against playoff teams are road games. Those are just requirements, too, as the AFC West rival Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos both made the playoffs this year.
Seven of the nine games against playoff teams are homestands for the Chargers, including non-AFC West bouts against the likes of the Texans, Minnesota Vikings and others.
Granted, this is just one lens to view the upcoming schedule through right now. But as it stands, Harbaugh and Co. could have a pretty favorable schedule in 2025.
Chargers 2025 Opponents List
Home: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders, Texans, Colts, Steelers, Eagles, Commanders, Vikings
Away: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders, Jaguars, Titans, Dolphins, Cowboys, Giants
