Chargers' 2025 win projection seems a little low
The Los Angeles Chargers were certainly a surprise in 2024, going 11-6 after a measly 5-12 finish the year prior. In their first year with Joe Hortiz and Jim Harbaugh at the helm, the Chargers overachieved and reached the postseason.
Of course with winning comes expectations.
The Chargers are going to enter a very interesting 2025 season, with many expecting them to regularly appear in the playoffs and eventually become contenders. ESPN released their 2025 win totals/projections for every NFL team.
RELATED: Los Angeles Chargers legend hints at possible return in free agency
ESPN has the Chargers win total set at 10.5, but analyst Mike Clay has it even lower at 8.5. Here's their reasoning:
After going 5-12 in 2023, the Chargers went 11-6 last season with Jim Harbaugh at the helm, beating their win total projection of 8.5.
The Chargers won their final three games of the season to earn a postseason berth.
The Chargers have won 10 or more games in two of the last three seasons but only three times over the last 15 years.
The Chargers have the twelvth-hardest schedule in the NFL this upcoming season, so not horrible compared to others.
