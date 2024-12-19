Chargers have 31 teams kicking themselves for missing this draft steal
How impressive is Los Angeles Chargers rookie cornerback Tarheeb Still?
Still is now outpacing fellow Chargers draft-class breakouts Joe Alt and Ladd McConkey on rookie rankings lists.
Over at Pro Football Focus, Gordon McGuinness just ranked Still as the seventh-best rookie after Week 15, putting him above both McConkey and Alt, who ranked right after him, respectively: “Still had another strong performance despite the Chargers losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15. On the field for 35 coverage snaps, he allowed just two receptions for 28 yards and recorded an interception.”
On the season, Still is up to four interceptions and an 80.0 overall PFF grade.
Not bad for a fifth-round pick, right?
Still has been a revelation for the Chargers, starting as an outside boundary cornerback and excelling. It’s a premium role near-impossible for teams to find in the early rounds, let alone in the mid-to-late rounds, but it just speaks to Still’s talent and his fit in coordinator Jesse Minter’s scheme.
While Alt and McConkey are key names of the future for the Chargers, Still is right there as a key foundational building block, too.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Can Chargers clinch a playoff berth in Week 16?
Chargers' embattled CB leaves for NFC in free agency forecast
Jim Harbaugh, Greg Roman under fire for miserable second-half showings
Derwin James has one word to describe Chargers after blowout loss
Opponents have figured out how to stop Justin Herbert’s Chargers offense