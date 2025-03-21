Chargers get active again, visit with free agent at key area of need
The Los Angeles Chargers finally have some more motion at the tight end position in free agency.
This time, it's Tyler Conklin coming in for a visit, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.
Conklin, 29, is one of the better overall free agents left on the market and spent the last handful of seasons with the New York Jets after being a fifth-round pick in 2018.
Notably, Chargers assistant general manager Chad Alexander was a key figure in the Jets organization when he arrived with the Jets, so there's a connection there.
RELATED: New Chargers RB Najee Harris sounds relieved to be out of Pittsburgh
Connection or not, Conklin is another journeyman attempt in the Hayden Hurst mold as the Chargers attempt to improve the depth chart at a troublesome spot. He's eclipsed 600 yards in a season just once and last year's four touchdown catches were a career-high.
Unlike some of the bigger splashes possible -- such as trading for a big, available name, Conklin signing on wouldn't stop the Chargers from drafting a tight end as high as Round 1 in the upcoming draft.
