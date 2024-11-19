Chargers make Adam Rank's projections look terrible with 'miracle' season
Ask a Los Angeles Chargers fan about their dramatic 34-27 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night, and they will tell you that type of game is expected from this franchise. The Chargers victory gave the team its seventh of the season and has the team continuing to push for a postseason berth.
However, not everyone believed this team would be fighting for a postseason position so soon under new head coach Jim Harbaugh. The NFL Network's Adam Rank was one of those people.
In a preseason video, Rank did his best on the projections of every team in the NFL for this season. If you skip to the 40-minute mark, you will see Rank discussing how this year's Chargers were likely to finish 7-10.
Technically, the team could still finish 7-10. Although that feels highly unlikely, as the Chargers continue to get better each week. It's a hard job to do the projections of every team, however, Rank won't be getting off the hook so easily by the Chargers faithful.
The team has a rough three-game stretch coming up against the Baltimore Ravens, Atlanta Falcons, and Kansas City Chiefs. However, if they were to take two of those games, the Chargers' postseason chances would skyrocket.
Pretty good for a team that was only supposed to win seven games, right?
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Joey Bosa's stunning admission proves Jim Harbaugh has changed Chargers
NFL GMs regretting not hiring Jim Harbaugh as Chargers surge
Chargers' trade with Patriots is turning into an absolute robbery
Chargers LB takes shot at Brandon Staley amid Jim Harbaugh turnaround
Bill Belichick shares take on Jim Harbaugh, Chargers culture