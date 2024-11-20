Adam Schefter swears fans are still sleeping on the Chargers
In what was deemed to be a rebuild year, the Los Angeles Chargers have blown everyone out of the water with their play in 2024. The 7-3 Chargers are currently the fifth seed in the AFC and could become serious threats to the Kansas City Chiefs for the division title.
Despite their stellar play, there's still many naysayers to their success. Justin Herbert has been playing at an insane level, J.K. Dobbins is having a resurgent year and their defense has held teams to the lowest average scores in the league. What more could fans want? It just so happens that ESPN's Adam Schefter believes many are sleeping on the Chargers this season.
"I think this is a team that people are sleeping on," Schefter said on the Pat McAfee Show. "I think that they are good enough to stand with the giants in the AFC and play with any of them. Justin Herbert is as good as anybody. Would it surprise anybody if this team was good enough to go toe-to-toe with the Chiefs, or any team this postseason? No."
The Chargers are putting the league on notice, they'll need to continue to do so over the last seven weeks of play.
