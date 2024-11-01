Chargers add former Stanford star in new roster moves
In a smaller housekeeping move before the NFL trade deadline, the Los Angeles Chargers promoted an offensive lineman to the active roster and signed a defender to the practice squad.
On the active roster, the Chargers signed Sam Mustipher to the 53. He’s a 28-year-old veteran who spent most of the summer with the Denver Broncos before signing with the team in late August—and his prior connection in Baltimore probably didn’t hurt.
Mustipher is the obvious No. 2 center on the depth chart now behind Bradley Bozeman, a newcomer in his own right who just won over Chargers fans for his defense of Justin Herbert after the dirty hit by a Saints player.
Perhaps more interesting to fans now might be the addition of cornerback Kendall Williamson to the practice squad. The active roster already boasts a handful of high-upside, long-term players at the spot. But Williamson, a seventh-round pick in 2023, won the Tommy Cardell Award with Stanford due to his standout showings in academics and athletics.
After stints with the Chicago Bears and Buffalo Bills, Williamson feels like a guy who could eventually push his way to the 53, too, and is one to watch for strides in development in a secondary, suddenly enjoying a youth movement with the likes of Ja’Sir Taylor, Cam Hart and Tarheeb Still.
