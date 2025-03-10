Chargers adding insurance policy on defensive front would make sense
This morning, the Atlanta Falcons parted ways with a 10-year veteran and a two-time Pro Bowler. The team released versatile defensive lineman Grady Jarrett. A former Clemson University standout who was a fifth-round draft choice in 2015, he started all 17 games for Raheem Morris’s club this past season. He finished eighth on the club with 53 tackles, to go along with 2.5 sacks.
In 10 seasons with the Falcons, Garrett was a fit in the middle regardless of the team’s defensive scheme. He racked up 36.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries. He’s currently ranked No. 44 on Pro Football Focus’ rankings in terms of interior defenders.
Speaking of PFF, you can find a pair of Los Angeles Chargers’ nose tackles on that list as well. In fact, both are ranked in the Top 12 at the position. Only four interior players were ranked higher in 2024 than the Bolts’ Poona Ford. Meanwhile, top reserve Teair Tart finished is No. 12 on that same list. With Ford, you have a strong run stopper as only Miami’s Calais Campbell and the Giants’ Dexter Lawrence ranked higher as interior run defenders.
Of course, Ford and Tart also have something else in common besides playing for Jim Harbaugh’s club this past season. Both can officially become unrestricted free agents at 12:00 pm ET on Wednesday, March 12.
Currently, the “legal tampering” period has begun. Is it possible that Ford and/or Tart has already agreed to terms with another NFL team by the time you read this? That’s possible. Also keep in mind that since Garrett has his contract terminated, he can sign with a team immediately. Even if Harbaugh and general manager Joe Hortiz are able to retain both Ford and Tart, adding a little depth with a 10-year veteran would be a solid move as well.
