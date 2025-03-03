Chargers adding top target in first round now even more important for Justin Herbert
Roughly two weeks ago, Mason Cameron of Pro Football Focus presented a “dream scenario” for each team in terms of free agency, as well as its first-round draft choice. In the case of the wide receiver needy Los Angeles Chargers, general manager Joe Hortiz was to target Cincinnati Bengals’ standout Tee Higgins.
As the great Bugs Bunny often said in various ways, “I must have taken a wrong turn at Albuquerque.” In other words, it’s back to bed for Hortiz in terms of dreaming. Hence, the wake-up call of sorts is now official.
Never fear. As Cameron also pointed out, the Bolts have an abundance of cap space. That would be a projected $66.179 million (via Spotrac)—an updated figure now that the NFL announced that the salary cap in 2025 will be a robust $279.2 million. When it came to the NFL analyst’s first-round selection for the team on April 24, the choice is University of Michigan tight end Colston Loveland with the 22nd overall selection.
In three seasons with the Wolverines (the first 2 under head coach Jim Harbaugh), he amassed 117 catches for 1,466 yards and 11 scores. He was limited to just 10 games in 2024, but still caught 56 passes for 582 yards and five touchdowns.
NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein made an interesting observation regarding the 6’6”, 248-pound pass-catcher. “Colston plays the game like a big wideout, capable of separating from man coverage and making plays on all three levels. He has good play speed and runs a route tree full of branches, allowing creative play-callers to move him around as a mismatch option. His routes can be a little hurried and lacking in detail but that should change with coaching.
“He’s graceful in-air and catches the ball with good timing and strong hands. He will keep filling out his frame but is unlikely to ever become more than average as a blocker. Colston’s collection of athletic traits and catch talent creates a high ceiling with the opportunity to become a high-volume target and future Pro Bowler.”
Last Friday, at the NFL Scouting Combine, Loveland had this to say. “I haven't met with the Chargers, which I think makes sense because they know a lot about me already. But I've seen Coach (Harbaugh). It’s always good to see him. He's a great guy.”
Who knows. He may be seeing him again sooner than later. Meanwhile, Hortiz could use some of that cap money to find some experienced wideouts as well.
