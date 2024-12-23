Chargers' AFC playoff standings update entering Week 17
The Los Angeles Chargers didn’t end up clinching a playoff berth on their day off in Week 16.
After Jim Harbaugh and Co. took care of business on Thursday night with a win over the Denver Broncos, the Chargers entered the weekend needing the Indianapolis Colts and Miami Dolphins to both lose to clinch a berth.
Instead, the Colts beat Tennessee and the Dolphins beat the 49ers.
Despite things not going their way, the Chargers still took care of the most important thing of all: beating an AFC West rival (completing the season sweep, no less) and putting themselves in control of that top wild card spot.
Looking ahead, the Chargers visit the New England Patriots in Week 17 on Saturday in a 1 p.m. ET slot, kicking off the national slate of games. There, they’ll have a chance to punch their own ticket without outside happenings.
Here’s a look at the updated standings before that game.
AFC playoff standings
1. Kansas City Chiefs (14-1, clinched AFC West)
2. Buffalo Bills (12-3, clinched AFC East)
3. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-5, AFC North)
4. Houston Texans (9-6, clinched AFC South)
Wild Card
5. Baltimore Ravens (10-5)
6. Los Angeles Chargers (9-6)
7. Denver Broncos (9-6)
In the Hunt
8. Indianapolis Colts (7-8)
9. Miami Dolphins (7-8)
10. Cincinnati Bengals (7-8)
