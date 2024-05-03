Chargers Agree to Terms With Pro Bowl Veteran Wide Receiver
The Los Angeles Chargers are bringing in more receiving help. The Chargers have reportedly agreed to terms with veteran wide receiver D.J. Chark, per ESPN's Kris Rhim.
Chark is joining the Chargers on a one-year deal. Chark played for the Carolina Panthers during the 2023 season, catching 35 passes for 525 yards and five touchdowns. Prior to playing for the Panthers, he spent the 2022 season with the Detroit Lions and spent the first three seasons of his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He's made one Pro Bowl in 2019, the lone 1,000-yard season of his career.
The news comes one day after the Chargers had reportedly held free agent wide receiver and former Cincinnati Bengal Tyler Boyd for a visit.
After releasing Mike Williams and trading away Keenan Allen, the Chargers made it clear they planned to add their wide receiver room and were open to doing so both in the draft and free agency. Chark is their primary free agent acquisition at the wide receiver position and gives them a sturdy veteran presence.
The Chargers also bolstered their wide receiver position through the NFL Draft, where they drafted three new pass-catchers. Their top draft pick was second-round pick Ladd McConkey. They also got two seventh-round receivers in Brenden Rice and Cornelius Johnson.
While these three all have the capability to contribute to the Bolts, they were lacking an experienced receiver. Outside of these draft picks they have second-year receivers Quentin Johnston, and Joshua Palmer.