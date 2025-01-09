Chargers altering practices ahead of NFL playoffs due to Los Angeles wildfires
The Los Angeles Chargers are keeping practice plans flexible with the region dealing with the wildfires in the Los Angeles area ahead of the team’s playoff game against the Houston Texans.
According to ESPN’s Kris Rhim, the Chargers have limited the time outside for players: “Air quality in El Segundo is at 201, which is considered very unhealthy for breathing, 300 is hazardous.”
Chargers offensive coordinator Greg Roman told reporters that head coach Jim Harbaugh has multiple different practice plans on the table in the coming days, depending on air quality reports.
Beyond football, Roman said that Chargers wideouts coach Sanjay Lal has a home impacted by the wildfires, according to Rhim.
As of this writing, no formal word on whether the Chargers will alter travel plans for Saturday, where they visit the Houston Texans in the wild-card round of the playoffs with kickoff scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Nick Wright claims Chargers could pull blockbuster trade for elite weapon
Chargers urged to steal away Chiefs star in NFL free agency
Los Angeles Chargers urged to pursue dynamic weapon for Justin Herbert
Chargers vs. Texans: Early NFL wild-card betting favorite, odds info
Chargers positioned to make major moves due to massive cap room