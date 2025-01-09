Charger Report

Chargers altering practices ahead of NFL playoffs due to Los Angeles wildfires

Chris Roling

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Chargers are keeping practice plans flexible with the region dealing with the wildfires in the Los Angeles area ahead of the team’s playoff game against the Houston Texans. 

According to ESPN’s Kris Rhim, the Chargers have limited the time outside for players: “Air quality in El Segundo is at 201, which is considered very unhealthy for breathing, 300 is hazardous.”

Chargers offensive coordinator Greg Roman told reporters that head coach Jim Harbaugh has multiple different practice plans on the table in the coming days, depending on air quality reports. 

Beyond football, Roman said that Chargers wideouts coach Sanjay Lal has a home impacted by the wildfires, according to Rhim

As of this writing, no formal word on whether the Chargers will alter travel plans for Saturday, where they visit the Houston Texans in the wild-card round of the playoffs with kickoff scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET. 

Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Nick Wright claims Chargers could pull blockbuster trade for elite weapon

Chargers urged to steal away Chiefs star in NFL free agency

Los Angeles Chargers urged to pursue dynamic weapon for Justin Herbert

Chargers vs. Texans: Early NFL wild-card betting favorite, odds info

Chargers positioned to make major moves due to massive cap room

Chargers' potential superstar trade could be disastrous

Published
Chris Roling
CHRIS ROLING

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Latest News