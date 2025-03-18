Chargers make another free-agency splash in front of Justin Herbert
The Los Angeles Chargers have now notably attacked the offensive line twice in free agency.
First, the team brought on Mekhi Becton to start at guard in front of Justin Herbert. Second was Tuesday's revelation by the Chargers that they signed free-agent center Andre James.
Chargers fans surely know the name. James was a UCLA star in college before going undrafted in 2019 and spending every season of his pro career with the Las Vegas Raiders in the AFC West.
Now 27 years old, James posted a 55.6 PFF grade last season over 11 starts last season.
RELATED: Former player throws scathing accusation at Chargers
The Chargers already brought back Bradley Bozeman on another short-term deal after he struggled last season, leaving the door open for competition like James to come in and make things interesting.
With two names at center now, plus former first-rounder Zion Johnson potentially moving there as well, it stands to reason that the Chargers could address the other needy guard spot as early as Round 1 in the NFL draft.
