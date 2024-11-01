Chargers get some bad injury updates before Week 9 vs. Browns
The Los Angeles Chargers continue to battle a handful of key injuries as they make final preprations to play the Cleveland Browns in Week 9.
On the final injury report, the Chargers list six names with official game statuses, with three of them questionable, one doubtful and two simply out.
First, the big name—Joey Bosa. The star pass-rusher is technically one of the guys listed as 50-50 to play, but Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh told reporters that he could see an uptick from his 20 snaps last week, according to The Athletic’s Daniel Popper.
But it’s bad news from there. DJ Chark, who is now oddly 17 or so games into his 21-day window to return, is still listed as “questionable.”
And Kristian Fulton, a key part of the defense, is simply out after not practicing all week due to a hamstring injury. The defense has enjoyed some breakout younger players like Cam Hart and Tarheeb Still, but it would be nice for the Chargers to have the experience out there.
Plus, linebacker Denzel Perryman is questionable to play due to a toe injury.
In short, it’s not a good time for the defense to miss key players or not have them at 100 percent while on the road against a Browns offense that is suddenly not terrible with Jameis Winston playing quarterback.
