Chargers benefitted from controversial replay overturn vs. Titans
Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh was animated, to say the very least, before his team wound up benefitting from a controversial overturn on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.
There, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert attempted a pass under pressure that hit the turf. But officials didn’t blow the play dead, as expected, and the Titans returned it for a touchdown.
But after a Harbaugh sideline outburst, replay review overturned the whole play, taking the Titans' points off the board and giving the ball back to the Chargers.
Herbert and Co. didn’t end up doing anything with the ball before the half, but going to the locker room up 13-7 instead of down after allowing a defensive score was quite the favorable twist of fate.
