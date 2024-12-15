Chargers' big defensive name among inactives vs. Buccaneers
The Los Angeles Chargers once again have some big names on the inactives list, this time against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15.
There, the Chargers listed the following players as out:
- QB Easton Stick (emergency 3rd QB)
- LB Denzel Perryman
- OL Brenden Jaimes
- OL Jordan McFadden
- TE Will Dissly
- DL Justin Eboigbe
Rookie wideout Ladd McConkey was questionable entering Sunday, with early morning reporting making it clear that those around the team were optimistic about his chances to play, pending a workout before kickoff.
The big miss here is linebacker Denzel Perryman, who appeared to be making progress toward a return this week, with the defense notably suffering against the run while he’s missed time.
Otherwise, all of the expected names are ready to go. Quarterback Justin Herbert was on the injury report with multiple issues earlier in the week, but removed from the final report.
