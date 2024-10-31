Chargers' bold trade prediction lands Jim Harbaugh elite pass-rusher
Most potential trades that have been talked about for the Los Angeles Chargers have involved bringing in a wide receiver. While that is a must for this team to continue to compete at a high level, it isn't the only position of need.
The Chargers' defense is one of the best in the league. The unit allows just over 193 yards per game. However, the defense needs a little work getting to the quarterback. Vinnie Iyer of The Sporting News has the perfect trade to fix that.
According to Iyer, the Chargers should make a move to bring New Orleans Saints edge rusher Chase Young to Los Angeles: "Putting Young with Nick Bosa didn't work for the 49ers, but how about putting Young in a situational pass-rush role behind Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack? Jesse Minter and Jim Harbaugh can get more out of the 2020 No. 2 overall pick."
Young, 25, is set to be a free agent after this season and has two sacks and 15 pressures while playing 69 percent of the snaps over eight games so far.
The move would make a ton of sense, as Young more than likely wants to be with a team that can make a postseason. With a few moves, this Chargers team could be a serious contender. Bringing in Young would mean that the front office believes in this team.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers named fit for Patriots weapon ahead of NFL trade deadline
Chargers urged to trade for Giants WR at NFL trade deadline
Chargers should reach out to Seahawks about DK Metcalf, right?
Jim Harbaugh's quietly elite Chargers defense will avenge his brother vs. Browns
Chargers predicted to land Panthers veteran WR at NFL trade deadline