Chargers’ breakout player reveals he played through injury, might need surgery
The Los Angeles Chargers didn’t escape the NFL playoffs loss to the Houston Texans without injuries.
In some cases, players entered the game hurt and gritted through issues.
It turns out that linebacker Daiyan Henley is a top example of that. According to The Athletic’s Daniel Popper, the breakout defender told reporters on Sunday that he played through a torn labrum for most of the season and that he will “more than likely” have surgery.
For Henley, it’s a somber bit of news to cap off a breakout campaign. He was held back by the last coaching staff but blossomed when given a chance this year, leading the team in total tackles at 147 alongside one sack, one interception and eight passes defended. That, plus a 70.5 PFF grade for the season.
Now, Henley heads for an offseason of recovery as the defense around him likely dramatically changes.
