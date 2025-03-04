Former Chargers breakout player could be looking for a new home soon
There's recently been some news regarding members of the Los Angeles Chargers' 2017 draft class.
Fifth-round pick Desmond King II hinted at potentially retiring on social media. The latest is former fourth round pick Rayshawn Jenkins being allowed to seek a trade by the Seattle Seahawks.
Jenkins spent four seasons with the Chargers, totaling 174 tackles, five interceptions, nine passes defended and seven tackles for a loss in 61 games. Following the 2020 season, Jenkins would leave Los Angeles for the Jacksonville Jaguars, spending three seasons in Duval from 2021-2023.
In 2024, he signed a two year, $12 million deal with the Seahawks, which clearly hasn't worked out following the permission to seek a trade.
If the Seahawks can't find a trade partner for Jenkins, they'll likely release him, saving them $5.4 million for 2025.
