Chargers’ breakout player suddenly question mark vs. Falcons
Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley has been enjoying a breakout season under Jim Harbaugh and fast-rising defensive coordinator Jesse Minter.
But now his status for the Week 13 game against the Atlanta Falcons is in doubt.
Speaking with reporters on Friday, Harbaugh said the following about Henley: "He wasn't where we wanted it for today's practices."
Henley missed Friday’s practice, then popped on the injury report with a calf issue that has his final game status as questionable. That technically means he’s a 50-50 chance to play, though he told ESPN’s Kris Rhim that he still expects to go.
Still, calf injuries can be fickle things and if the team felt strongly enough to list him as questionable, there’s always a chance he could be on a pitch count at best. That’s bad news, considering the same injury report finally made it official by listing fellow linebacker Denzel Perryman as out.
Either way, on what was a loaded injury report already, Henley is now another name to watch into the weekend.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
4 free agent RB targets for Chargers after J.K. Dobbins injury
Denzel Perryman, Cam Hart injury updates: Latest Week 13 news on Chargers stars
Khalil Mack's comments about Derrick Henry get reply from Ravens RB
Is Keenan Allen plotting a return to the Chargers?
Khalil Mack leaves Chargers in 2025 NFL free agency predictions