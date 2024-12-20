Chargers breakout rookie among Week 16 inactives vs. Broncos
The Los Angeles Chargers once again have some major names on the inactives list, this time going into kickoff on Thursday night primetime against the Denver Broncos.
There, the team won’t have breakout rookie cornerback Cam Hart, as he headlines the list of inactives:
- CB Cam Hart
- S Elijah Molden
- LB Shaquille Quarterman
- OL Brenden Jaimes
- OL Jordan McFadden
- TE Will Dissly
- QB Easton Stick (emergency 3rd QB)
Hart, like fellow fifth-round rookie Tarheeb Still, has enjoyed a breakout season as a starter for the Chargers. And over the team’s last two games, the defense has seemingly collapsed the second he’s missed snaps due to various issues.
Justin Herbert’s offense will also miss tight end Will Dissly due to a shoulder injury, a setback the team attempted to counter with last-second roster moves before kickoff.
