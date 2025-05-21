Charger Report

Los Angeles Chargers breakout star named to NFL All-Underrated team

The Chargers found a breakout star at LB last season, yet he remains woefully underrated.

Randy Gurzi

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley enters the field before the game against the Baltimore Ravens.
Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley enters the field before the game against the Baltimore Ravens. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Daiyan Henley didn’t make much noise as a rookie in 2023. The Los Angeles Chargers third-round selection had just 16 tackles in 15 games.

It was a different story in his second season. Henley took advantage of an open spot and started 17 games while recording 147 tackles.

Even with his breakthrough performance, Henley remains underrated with Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport naming him to the 2025 NFL All-Underrated Team.

“A year ago at this time, Henley was an afterthought. The third-rounder out of Washington State barely played as a rookie, and he didn’t appear to have a path to a lot of playing time in Year 2,” Davenport writes. “However, new defensive coordinator Jesse Minter saw something he liked in Henley, and injuries opened a window of opportunity. Henley crashed through that window to the tune of 147 total tackles. He also had a respectable passer rating against of 87.8.”

Henley is set to start once again for L.A. if he turns that into another monstrous campaign, it will be impossible to overlook him.

