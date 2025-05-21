Los Angeles Chargers breakout star named to NFL All-Underrated team
Daiyan Henley didn’t make much noise as a rookie in 2023. The Los Angeles Chargers third-round selection had just 16 tackles in 15 games.
It was a different story in his second season. Henley took advantage of an open spot and started 17 games while recording 147 tackles.
MORE: Jim Harbaugh endorsement from players pushed free agents to Chargers
Even with his breakthrough performance, Henley remains underrated with Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport naming him to the 2025 NFL All-Underrated Team.
“A year ago at this time, Henley was an afterthought. The third-rounder out of Washington State barely played as a rookie, and he didn’t appear to have a path to a lot of playing time in Year 2,” Davenport writes. “However, new defensive coordinator Jesse Minter saw something he liked in Henley, and injuries opened a window of opportunity. Henley crashed through that window to the tune of 147 total tackles. He also had a respectable passer rating against of 87.8.”
Henley is set to start once again for L.A. if he turns that into another monstrous campaign, it will be impossible to overlook him.
