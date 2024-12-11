Chargers’ breakout star sends message to fans after mistake vs. Chiefs
The Los Angeles Chargers appear to have a breakout star on their hands with linebacker Daiyan Henley.
Henley, though, isn’t happy with a strong showing during his team’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last week. A key missed tackle was one of a few issues the Chargers suffered late that cost them the game (none bigger than Jim Harbaugh’s odd kickoff gamble that backfired).
While just one part of the collapse, Henley sent an apology to fans on social media: “Played good but a play from being great I hold myself to a standard… will be better !!!”
Henley has been all over the place around the Chargers, both on and off the field. He’s been stellar on it and also an interesting story otherwise—he was a third-round pick in 2023 who is just now enjoying more playing time and a breakout.
Notably, he was at the center of a rather infamous low point before the last coaching staff got fired.
Now? Henley is winning over fans with his play on the field and actions like this away from it.
