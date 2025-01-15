Chargers breakout stars make rare list after debut seasons
The Los Angeles Chargers' 2024 draft class will be remembered as one of the league's best. Their first two picks in Joe Alt and Ladd McConkey have contributed extremely well in their first year, helping the Chargers get back to the playoffs for the first time since 2022.
Speaking of Alt and McConkey, they were recently named to PFF's All-Rookie team, highlighting the league's best newcomers from the 2024 season. McConkey was listed with two other wide receivers: Malik Nabers of the New York Giants and Brian Thomas Jr of the Jacksonville Jaguars. The main thing here is: McConkey wasn't a first-round pick like Nabers and Thomas Jr were.
The value the Chargers got out of McConkey can't be understated. In 16 games, the Georgia product caught 82 passes for 1,149 yards and seven touchdowns, becoming the franchise leader in receiving yards for a rookie. McConkey also ended the regular season with 10 straight games of at least 50+ receiving yards, breaking Odell Beckham Jr's rookie record of nine back in 2014.
As for Alt, he was touted as a day one, plug-and-play starter and has been incredible for the Chargers. Khaled Elsayed said, "The right side was an easier pick, as Alt showed why such a high pick was invested in him. A top-20 finish of all tackles as a rookie is no easy feat."
With Alt and Rashawn Slater on the other side, the Chargers will have suitable protectors of Justin Herbert for years to come.
