Chargers' Cameron Dicker earns special award for off-field work
Los Angeles Chargers kicker Cameron Dicker has reeled in a special honor before his team takes on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 11.
As announced by the NFLPA, Dicker is the Week 11 NFLPA Community MVP for his work alongside the Friendship Foundation.
The statement details some of Dicker’s recent work on this front: “During the Chargers’ November 10 home game, Dicker treated 30 participants, caregivers and volunteers from the Friendship Foundation to a VIP experience. The group enjoyed premium seats, met Dicker on the field post-game and took photos together during what was a memorable moment for all involved.”
This past offseason, Dicker linked with the foundation, which empowers individuals living with intellectual and developmental disabilities, as well as those surrounding them.
“In Matthew 20:28, Jesus says, ‘Even as the Son of Man came not to be served but to serve, and to give his life as a ransom for many.’ This verse is the cornerstone of how to live like Jesus,” Dicker said in the press release. “I have been blessed with this life, and this verse is a constant reminder to live for something greater than myself.”
As a result of this honor, the NFLPA will donate $10,000 to his foundation or charity of choice and he is now eligible for the Alan Page Community Award.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Lamar Jackson might win awards, but Justin Herbert is NFL’s best lately
Jay Gruden shreds former Chargers great for play with new team
Chargers superstar somehow isn't team's top pending 2025 NFL free agent
Chargers' Khalil Mack gets honest about his injury situation
Chargers think about life after Khalil Mack in 2025 NFL draft projections