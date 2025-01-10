Chargers cap space outlook updated after NFL finalizes cap carryover
The Los Angeles Chargers will have more cap space than most NFL teams this offseason.
The NFL finalizing each team’s 2025 salary cap carryover number, according to Over the Cap, only upped the number for a Chargers team currently going through a soft rebuild.
According to the numbers there, the Chargers will net another roughly $4.9 million after carryover from 2024. As of now, the team’s projected 2025 cap space number is $74.4 million.
No doubt the Chargers will need as much cap space as possible. Elite edge rusher Khalil Mack headlines a big list of impending free agents, a list that also includes the likes of Denzel Perryman, J.K. Dobbins and Kristian Fulton, to name a few. Big names like elite offensive tackle Rashawn Slater need contract extensions, too.
Keep in mind, too, that while some of this cap space will sit in reserve for another impending draft class, all of this estimates numbers before the Chargers make any other cap-saving measures, such as cuts or restructures.
As a whole, the Chargers remain in an incredible position from a cap perspective after making the playoffs in the first year of a supposed rebuild.
